Xiaomi says it shipped over a million units of Mi Band 3 in just 17 days

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi Band 3 alongside the Mi 8 series of smartphones in China. The company has claimed that it has seen huge success with the fitness tracker and shipped over one million units of the device within 17 days of it going on sale. The announcement was made by the senior vice president of Xiaomi, Wang Xiang on his official Twitter account. As of now, there is no secondary source from another research firm to confirm the data.

Coming to the specifications, the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 sports a 0.78-inch OLED touchscreen display, unlike its predecessor which was limited to one capacitive touch button for control. Due to the touch interface alongside getting call notifications the users will now be able to receive incoming messages and accept or reject calls.

It comes with an inbuilt heart rate monitor, weather forecaster, step counter, sedentary reminder, sleep monitor, event reminder, find my phone functionality amongst others. All of this is backed by a 110mAh battery that the company claims will be able to run 20 days on a single charge.

#Xiaomi has shipped over 1 million #MiBand3 in just 17 days since it was launched on 5 June. Thank you all for your constant support. I will be giving away a Mi Band 3 to a lucky Mi Fan from the comments! pic.twitter.com/ybLMDoxKxN — Wang Xiang (@XiangW_) June 27, 2018

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is available in two variants, one without NFC and another with NFC functionality. The one with the NFC functionality inbuilt is a bit more on the expensive side, and will be available in China from September. There is no news as to when the fitness tracker will be made available in India.

