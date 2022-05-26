scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Xiaomi OLED Vision TV goes on sale from today: Check details, offers

Planning to buy the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV? Here's all you need to know about it including features and pricing.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
May 26, 2022 1:27:35 pm
Xiaomi OLED Vision TV,Here are all details on the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV. (Image Source: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi’s OLED Vision TV, that launched last month goes on sale from today in India. The 55-inch, Dolby-Vision-powered TV will go on sale from 12 noon on mi.com, Mi Home stores and e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Xiaomi is also offering an instant discount of up to Rs 6000 to customers who purchase the TV using an HDFC Bank credit card of debit card.

Also Read |Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5, Smart TV 5A series and OLED Vision TV launched in India

If you’re planning to buy the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV, here’s all you need to know about it.

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV: All you need to know

The 55-inch Xiaomi OLED Vision TV comes with a 97 per cent screen-to-body ratio and a metal body. The TV sports a bezel-less design and a 10-bit display. With a contrast ratio of 1.5million to 1, the TV is capable of offering rich colours and deep blacks, claims Xiaomi.

The OLED Vision TV also supports MEMC technology and comes with an IMAX Enhanced certification along with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ technology, which is a more advanced version of the regular Dolby Vision to ensure better picture quality.

For the sound, the TV supports Dolby Atmos and comes with 30W speakers. Other features include a quad-core A73 chipset, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage inbuilt-storage. The TV is powered by AndroidTV 11 and also comes with Xiaomi’s PatchWall.

The TV is priced at Rs 89,999 and comes with some offers including a discount of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank cards, Up to Rs 7,500 cashback with ZestMoney and 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 750 with Paytm.

