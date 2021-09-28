Xiaomi NFC Pay Strap to launch soon in India: What we know so far

Xiaomi is bringing a new product to India that will help many users make contactless payments via NFC (Near Field Communication). Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain recently took to Twitter to announce the upcoming product.

“Excited that we will be getting Xiaomi NFC Mi Pay straps to India soon,” Jain mentioned in the tweet adding that the company is currently working with NPCI, Rupay, RBL & Zeta to make the bands possible. Check out the tweet below.

Today we announced our entry into the FUTURE OF CONTACTLESS PAYMENTS at #GlobalFintechFestival. Excited that we will be getting Xiaomi NFC Mi Pay straps to India soon. 😍

Currently, we are working with NPCI, @RuPay_npci, RBL & Zeta to make this happen very soon. I ❤️ #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/9fl4wre250 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 28, 2021

Xiaomi NFC Pay Strap will come with NFC, but not much else about the wearable has been announced yet. It seems the NFC Pay Strap may be a standalone product that lacks a display entirely based on the image Xiaomi shared. This would mean that the band could be controlled via a companion application.

Then again, it is also possible that the product is just a strap for existing devices like the Mi Band series, simply adding NFC functionality to existing products.

Either way, the strap seems to be an alternative for people with no NFC support on their smartphones, allowing them to make contactless payments by using the strap instead of their phones.

It is great to see that Xiaomi is finally adding NFC to its product lineup in India. Some of the brand’s previous products like the Mi Band 4 would launch with NFC in China, butt would skip on the feature for the global and India versions.

There is no launch date mentioned in the tweet, but the upcoming festive season might be a good bet as brands often launch new products during the e-commerce sales that are hosted in the period. We should know more details around the pricing of the product closer to its launch.