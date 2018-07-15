Xiaomi Mijia Quartz Watch launched in China: Price, specifications, and features

Xiaomi has launched the Mijia Quartz Watch, an analog timepiece with some smart features. (Image credit: Xiaomi) Xiaomi has launched the Mijia Quartz Watch, an analog timepiece with some smart features. (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has launched the Mijia Quartz Watch, an analog timepiece with some smart features, in China. It has been priced at 349 yuan (or Rs 3,575 approx.) and will be available on sale from 10am on July 17. The Mijia Quartz Watch will be sold by Tmall, the Mi Home app, as well as the Mi online store.

Xiaomi’s new analog watch features a pedometer and a calorie counter, that can be set up through its app. Featuring a cobblestone-like design, the Mijia Quartz Watch’s dial measures 40mm in diameter, and has a thickness of 3.2mm at its edges. This watch is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and above, or iOS 7.0 and above. Its smart features work via Bluetooth 4.0, and also include automatic time adjustment, set call and interval reminders, or set the alarm clock, among others. To sync the time shown on the watch, the Mijia Quartz Watch pairs with its smartphone app, to link the watch to a user’s time zone, without any manual interception. Also, users can track their steps through a second dial, present inside this analog watch’s main dial.

This watch can register up to 10 alarm reminders at one go, and the alerts will be on vibration, but without any ringtone. The Mijia Quartz Watch comes with replaceable leather straps, and is available in three colour variants: White, Grey, and Black. This analog timepiece measures 42 grams, and is also waterproof, though the type of certification is not known. Meanwhile, Xiaomi has not hinted at any global launch of this watch.

