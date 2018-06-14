Xiaomi introduces 3-axis smartphone gimbal in China for Rs 6,300

The Xiaomi Mijia 3-axis smartphone gimbal is priced at 599 Yuan (Approximately Rs 6,300). The Xiaomi Mijia 3-axis smartphone gimbal is priced at 599 Yuan (Approximately Rs 6,300).

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Mijia on Wednesday launched a new three-axis stabilisation gimbal for smartphones. Xiaomi earlier had launched a gimbal for its 4K action camera, but was missing out on the smartphone gimbal market, which is dominated by DJI and a few others. The new Mijia 3-axis gimbal is priced at 599 Yuan (approximately Rs 6,300) and will be available in China starting June 16.

The gimbal looks very similar in design to the earlier one launched by Xiaomi for its 4K action camera, with the difference just being the mount where you can attach your smartphone. The gimbal is housed inside a polycarbonate shell which also sports a 5,000mAh battery. Xiaomi’s new gimbal offers 3-axis stabilisation thanks to the high precision attitude sensors and the full closure servo system which allow the device to provide real-time stabilisation with 0.03-degree accuracy. The gimbal weighs in at 476 grams and features a 1/4-inch screw mount for attaching it to a tripod or some other accessories.

According to Xiaomi’s website the gimbal will be able to handle smartphones that weigh up to 200 grams and have a width of up to 86 mm. It will connect to the smartphone via Bluetooth and can be controlled with the help of the on-board controls or via a smartphone app. Apart from the stabilisation and time-lapse photography mode, the gimbal also has a selfie mode.

Xiaomi claims that the device will be able to last up to 16 hours on a single charge, and it can also double as a power bank. Currently, there is no word as to if the gimbal will be launched outside of China or not. X

