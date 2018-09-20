Xiaomi might launch a new Air Purifier on September 27 in India

Currently, the company sells Mi Air Purifier 2 in India for Rs 8,999. (Image: Mi Air Purifier 2 for representational purposes) Currently, the company sells Mi Air Purifier 2 in India for Rs 8,999. (Image: Mi Air Purifier 2 for representational purposes)

Xiaomi has released a teaser video on Twitter with the caption “Breath of fresh air arriving on 27th September.” It indicates that the company might be looking to launch its next generation of its Air Purifier or Mi Air Purifier Max on September 27. Considering the fact that Winter is just around the corner when the pollution levels spike, this might seem like a good option. The company might also bring its own pollution masks to India, which it already sells in China.

Currently, the company sells Mi Air Purifier 2 in India for Rs 8,999 via its Mi online Store, Mi Home stores, Flipkart, and Amazon India. The device was initially launched for Rs 9,999.

Breath of fresh air arriving on 27th September. #SmarterLiving pic.twitter.com/0NaeHJVYtr — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 20, 2018

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2 specifications and features

Mi Air Purifier 2 offers a triple layer filter that has been designed in a cylindrical shape to enable 360-degree purification. The three layers in the filter are made of a PET pre-filter, an EFA filter and an activated carbon filter. This purifier can be connected via Wi-Fi and controlled through the Mi Home app that is available on Android and iOS. The Mi Home app updates the user on regulator speed, humidity levels and air quality, all of which can be controlled.

The filters of the Mi Air Purifier 2 require change every 6 months, when the users are alerted by the app. The Air Purifier can blow out 310 cubic meters of pure air per hour and can be controlled for noise levels.

