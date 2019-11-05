Xiaomi Mi Watch with WearOS, Snapdragon Wear 3100 4G launched

Xiaomi has just launched its first smartwatch in China, dubbed Mi Watch. It is priced at Yuan 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,100) and will be made available starting November 11. The company has also launched a premium edition, which features a sapphire glass display, a stainless steel body and a stainless steel strap. The premium edition is priced at Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,100). It will go on sale in December.

Advertising

The company has not announced any details regarding the Mi Watch’s international availability. However, going by the pattern for Mi Bands, we can hope the company to launch the device in India within three months of the launch.

The new Mi Watch resembles the Apple Watch closely, however, except for a rounded design, the company has decided to go for a more boxy design. Just like the Apple Watch, the Mi Watch sports a 3D curved glass on the front, a crown on the right, with a power button placed just below the crown.

It also comes with support for cellular connectivity, which is activated via the help of an eSIM. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC.

Advertising

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108MP and five-rear cameras, Snapdragon 730G processor launched

Xiaomi Mi Watch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED curved display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 4G processor. The device runs Google’s WearOS with the company’s own MIUI for Watch skin on top. It also comes with the company’s own XiaoAI voice Assistant integrated into it. All of this is backed by a 570mAh battery, which the company claims can provide up to 36 hours of usage on a single charge.

The Mi Watch also supports heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen VO2 max sensor, sleep monitoring and body energy monitoring. It comes with the capability to connect and control smart home appliances also.