Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active India launch date confirmed for June 22

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of its latest smartwatch; the Mi Watch Revolve Active in India as June 22. The Mi Watch Revolve Active is expected to be an improved iteration of the Mi Watch Revolve that was launched last year with a circular display.

Xiaomi has hinted that that the Mi Watch Revolve Active will feature blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor. Here is everything we know about the upcoming Mi Watch Revolve Active.

Mi Watch Revolve Active specifications, features

Xiaomi has revealed some of the features of the Mi Watch Revolve Active via Mi.com. The smartwatch will feature SpO2 monitor for blood oxygen saturation monitoring and will come with built-in GPS. The smartwatch will pack features including heart rate monitor and body energy monitor.

The Mi Watch Revolve Active will come with various sports modes and include multiple watch faces. The smartwatch will also allow you to view call and app notifications. The smartwatch will have interchangeable wrist straps in a variety of colour options. As far as specifications are concerned, we do not know much.

Welcome, to the era of choosing health over everything. To living mindfully and consciously

To happier minds and healthier bodies

To always getting more from life Welcome, to #WatchfulLiving with #MiWatchRevolveActive – https://t.co/bYDZ1dwDCb Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/62beTWCGtH — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 14, 2021

Mi Watch Revolve Active: Expected Price

Xiaomi has not yet revealed the price of the the Mi Watch Revolve Active. Xiaomi had launched the Mi Watch Revolve at Rs 10,999. If the company decides to follow a similar pricing strategy the Mi Watch Revolve Active could be priced at around the Rs 10,000-11,000 price point.