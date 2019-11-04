Toggle Menu Sections
Xiaomi Mi Watch design leaked ahead of November 5 launch

New images of Mi Watch have leaked ahead of Xiaomi's hardware event in China on November 5. Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has already confirmed it will launch a new smartwatch tomorrow, which appears to look a lot like the Apple Watch in terms of look and feel.

The Mi Watch seems to be heavily inspired by the Apple Watch. (Image credit: MyDrivers)

We’re a mere day away from the moment when Xiaomi will introduce its first smartwatch, but we already know everything about the wearable. Now, today a hand-on image of the Mi Watch has appeared on the web. The watch appears to look a lot like the Apple Watch in appearance.

The Mi Watch seems to be heavily inspired by the Apple Watch. The leaked image shows the Mi Watch with a square-shaped display, rounded corners, a crown button on the right side and a small pill-shaped button below it. In other words, the Mi Watch will be a replica of the Apple Watch.

In a separate post, Xiaomi has confirmed the smartwatch will feature sapphire glass on its front which is scratch resistant and scratch proof. Apple Watch Series 5 too features a sapphire crystal on the front of the watch.

As for what’s new on the Mi Watch, reports claim the smartwatch will run Google’s WearOS and a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. The watch is also expected to feature Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, an eSIM for LTE connectivity and a speaker.

Xiaomi making a WearOS smartwatch should be a big deal. WearOS watches have struggled due to poor software implementation and higher prices. If Xiaomi makes the watch available under $200, it could increase the penetration of smartwatches in countries like India.

Other than the Mi Watch, Xiaomi will also unveil Mi Note 10, a phone which many believe will feature a 108MP camera. Xiaomi will talk more about the phone and smartwatch at the launch event in China.

 

