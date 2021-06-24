Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam launched in India: Specs, price

Xiaomi has launched its Mi TV Webcam in India today. The device will allow people to place video calls in FHD resolution at 25fps via their smart TVs. The webcam allows a 71-degree field of view and includes dual far-field microphones for better audio performance during calls. The webcam comes with a USB interface that will allow you to connect the device with a range of other Android TV-based smart TVs in addition to Mi TV and Redmi TV models.

Mi TV Webcam: Specifications, features

The Mi TV Webcam will allow you to place video calls via Google Duo. The device measures 80x35x67mm and weighs 45.6 grams. The webcam from Xiaomi comes with a 2MP sensor with support for 1080p video recording at 25fps. The camera also supports dual stereo microphones that can capture audio from a distance of up to four metres. The device features a 3D image noise reduction algorithm that is said to help reduce picture grain.

Must Read | How to use your Android/ iOS phone as a webcam using Droidcam

The Mi TV Webcam ships with a physical shutter that can be placed over the lens and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

The device can be easily installed using its adjustable magnetic base that can be attached to a smart TV. You will need to install the Google Duo app from the TVs app store to place calls. The Mi TV Webcam is compatible with Android TV 8 and above, and is supported by all Mi TV and Redmi TV models. The device is also said to be compatible with desktops running on at least Windows 7.

Mi TV Webcam: Price, availability

The Mi TV Webcam is available at Rs 1,999 in India. You will be able to purchase the device via Mi.com as well as Mi Home and Mi Studio stores starting June 28.