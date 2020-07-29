Xiaomi’s Mi TV Stick to rival Amazon Fire TV Stick: 6 key features to note

Mi TV Stick is priced at Euro 39.99 (approximately Rs 3,500) in the global markets. (Image: Xiaomi) Mi TV Stick is priced at Euro 39.99 (approximately Rs 3,500) in the global markets. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has confirmed to bring the Mi TV Stick in India on August 5 via a teaser on Twitter. The company initially launched the device in Europe earlier this month. The device was launched at Euro 39.99 (approximately Rs 3,500). The India price of Mi TV Stick is yet to be revealed by the company. Compared to the global pricing the India price of the Mi TV Stick is expected to be slightly lower given the 4K resolution capable Mi Box 4K is priced at Rs. 3,499.

Here are six things you must know about the upcoming streaming device from Xiaomi:

* In India, the Mi TV Stick will take on the Amazon Fire TV Stick which is priced at Rs 3,999. It will be the second streaming device launched in the country after the Mi Box 4K, which was launched earlier this year.

LAUNCHING SOON – The fire your TV has been missing.🔥 All you gotta do is ‘plug it, make it smart’ to experience entertainment like never before. Get the hint? RT with #PlugItMakeItSmart and tell us your guess. Know more – https://t.co/nL188woXb1 pic.twitter.com/ZOf5C70ZFg — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) July 29, 2020

* Mi TV Stick is powered by an unnamed quad-core processor paired with 1GB of RAM and features 8GB of internal storage to hold all your apps that you download from the Play Store.

* The device comes with a remote with support for voice controls through Google Assistant and an in-built Chromecast. It is capable of streaming full HD resolution content at 60fps

* The Mi TV Stick runs Google’s Android TV 9 Pie operating system with support for the Google Play Store.

* It supports over 5,000 apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Facebook and more. The device comes with the company’s own Patchwall UI on top of the Android TV operating system.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review: A decent upgrade over Redmi Note 8

* It can be connected to TVs via the HDMI port and will require a power source to turn on. With the help of the Mi TV Stick, customers will be able to convert their conventional TV sets into smart TVs. The remote will be similar to the one that ships with the Mi Box 4K, with hotkeys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video built-in.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd