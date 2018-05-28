Xiaomi Mi TV 4X, 4S and Mi TV 4C launched in China: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X, 4S and Mi TV 4C television sets launched in China: Here are the specifications, price and features. Xiaomi Mi TV 4X, 4S and Mi TV 4C television sets launched in China: Here are the specifications, price and features.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X, Mi TV 4S and Mi TV 4C variants have been launched in China by the company. With this Xiaomi had added four new Smart television sets, with two models in the Mi TV 4S series. Xiaomi is offering these new television sets from Yuan 999 to Yuan 3299. The TV sets come in 32, 43 and 55-inches variants. Here’s a look at Xiaomi’s new Mi TV 4 series in China.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S: Price, specifications

Mi TV 4S has launched in two variants; one is a high-end 55-inch version with a price of Yuan 3299, while the other has a 43-inches display and a price of Yuan 1799. The price for the 55-inch variant in INR would be around Rs 35,000 plus. The 43-inches Mi TV 4S would come to around Rs 19,000 plus in India.

The 55-inch 4K HDR ready display has a curved screen and metal body. Mi TV 4S in 55-inches comes with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels and 1780-degree viewing angles, coupled with 60Hz refresh rate. It has a Cortex A53 quad-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz, Mali-450 at 750MHz and 2GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage.

The 55-inch variant has WiFi, Bluetooth, coupled with three HDMI ports, one AV port, one Analog signal DTMB port, two USB ports, one Ethernet port and an S/PDIFx1 Audio output. Like other Xiaomi television sets, this is also powered by the company’s own Patchwall OS.

Coming to the 43-inches Mi TV 4S, this has a 4K Ultra HD display as well with 60Hz refresh rate and 178-degree viewing angle. However, this one does not have a curved display and there is no HDR support. The Mi TV 4S also has a quad-core processor, though this has only 1GB RAM coupled with 8GB storage. Mi TV 4S in 43-inches also comes with WiFi, Bluetooth support, coupled with 2 HDMI ports, one AV port, two USB ports, one Ethernet port, one Analog signal port. The 43-inches variant is also powered by Patchwall OS as well.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X: Price, specifications

Mi TV 4X has launched in a 55-inches variant with 4K Ultra HD display panel, which has a 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution. The Mi TV 4X in 55-inches will cost Yuan 2,799, which comes to Rs 29,000 plus in India on conversion. This one has a quad-core processor, 2GB RAM and 8GB storage, coupled with three HDMI ports, two USB ports for connectivity. There is an AV Input, and an S/PDIF for Audio as well. This one also has the AI-driven voice features that Xiaomi has included in its television sets in China. This also has Dolby sound support.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C: Price, Specifications

This is the cheapest television set in the list, with a 32-inches display panel. The price is Yuan 999, which is around Rs 10,000 plus for the Mi TV 4C. The display resolution is HD with 1366×768 pixels and this is an LCD display with 178-degree viewing angle, and refresh rate of 60Hz. The Mi TV 4C has 1GB RAM, 4GB storage and an ARM processor clocked at 1.5GHz. For connectivity, Mi TV 4C has two HDMI ports, on Analog signal DTMB, one USB port, one S/PDIF, one Ethernet and one AV port.

