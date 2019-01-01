Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32, Mi TV 4C Pro 32 and Mi TV 4A Pro 49 prices drop in India

Xiaomi has reduced prices of its Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch and Mi LED TV 4C PRO 32-inch in India. The Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch will now be available at Rs 12,499, down from Rs 13,999. The Mi LED TV 4C PRO 32-inch has received a price cut of Rs 2,000 bringing the price down to Rs 13,999 from Rs 15,999.

The company has also announced a Rs 1,000 price drop fro its Mi LED TV 4A PRO 49-inch from Rs 31,999 to Rs 30,999. All of these price cuts are currently in effect and consumers can purchase any of the stated products at their new selling prices across all sales platforms effective immediately.

This decision has been made due to the Government of India reducing the amount of GST charged on TVs from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. The company states that due to the drop in GST they have gotten a bigger profit margin, which they will be bringing down to five per cent according to their company philosophy.

Xiaomi claims that their pricing strategy has helped them in achieving the badge of the number one smart TV brand in India. The company says that they have sold over a million TV sets in the nine months that have passed since they launched these TVs in India.