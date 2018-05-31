Xiaomi Mi TV 4 75-inch, Mi Standalone VR launched: All the key details

Xiaomi Mi TV 4 features a 75-inch 4K HDR Ultra HD display, and is currently exclusive to China. Xiaomi Mi TV 4 features a 75-inch 4K HDR Ultra HD display, and is currently exclusive to China.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4 75-inch and Mi VR Standalone headset have been announced at the company’s annual product launch event in Shenzhen, China. Mi TV 4 is an ultra-thin smart TV that comes with a built-in Artificial Intelligence-powered Xiao Ai voice assistant. Meanwhile, the Mi VR Standalone headset has been created in collaboration with Oculus. Xiaomi Mi TV 4 75-inch costs Yuan 8,999 in China, which is approximately Rs 94,700. The Mi VR headset comes in two storage configurations – 32GB for Yuan 1,499 (Rs 15,700 approx) and 64GB for Yuan 1799 (Rs 18,900 approx).

Xiaomi Mi TV 4 features a 75-inch 4K HDR Ultra HD display. The TV is 11.4 mm thin and measures 104.3 cm in height. It is powered by 64-bit ARM-A53 quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Mi TV 4 75-inch comes integrated with voice assistant. It ships with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD technology for audio performance. Xiaomi Mi TV 4 75-inch is the company’s largest LED TV yet.

Xiaomi’s Mi VR Standalone headset can be used without cable, external sensors, or a smartphone. The wireless VR headset ships with an intuitive controller to browse content, play games, etc. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 821 processor and packs a 2,600mAh battery. Mi VR Standalone gets a 2K fast switch screen and ships with over 1000 games, that have been optimised for Oculus.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4 75-inch and Mi VR Standalone were launched alongside the company’s eighth-anniversary flagship smartphone Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 8 SE, Mi Band 3 and MIUI 10. Mi 8 sports an iPhone X-like notch on top of display and 18.7:9 aspect ratio display. The phone packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage. It sports a metal design and glass back. Mi 8 runs the company’s latest MIUI 10 OS, which is based on Android Oreo. Mi 8 is Xiaomi’s first smartphone to adopt the controversial notch design.

