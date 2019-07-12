Xiaomi Mi Superbass wireless headphones to launch in India on July 15

Xiaomi’s Mi Superbass wireless headphones will be available in India starting next week, the company has confirmed. Mi India took to Twitter to announce the availability of its wireless headphones, which are also listed on its website as a part of the company’s fifth-anniversary deals.

Mi Superbass wireless headphones will launch on the midnight on July 15 on the company’s India website as well as Amazon. The price, as well as detailed specifications of the device, have not been revealed as of now. The company also posted a picture of the device on Twitter with hashtag BreakTheWire.

“Prepare to #BreakTheWire. Because the #MiSuperbassWirelessHeadphones are almost here. Launches on 15th July, midnight, on Mi.com & Amazon India,” read Mi India’s tweet.

Mi Superbass wireless headphones are targeted towards ‘bass lovers’ and is claimed to offer a battery life of 20 hours. The headphones have 40mm dynamic driver. We will have to wait for an official launch to know more about the device.

The photo reveals the headphones in black colour variant with red accents around the earcups in red. Notably, ‘Mi’ on earcups is also written in red. Whether there will be more colour variants available is unclear at this point. To reiterate, the Bluetooth headphones will Amazon on July 15, which is when its Prime Day sales will begin.

Amazon Prime Days sales are exclusive to the Amazon Prime members. During the sale period from July 15-July 16, the e-commerce platform is set to launch 500 products, which also include Jabra Elite 85h and Jabra Elite Active 65t truly wireless earphones.