Xiaomi Mi Super Bass wireless headphones, Mi 27W superfast charger launched in India

Mi Super Bass wireless headphones have been launched in India. The headphones are listed on Amazon and Xiaomi’s India website at Rs 1,799. It can be bought in two colour combination options – black and red as well as black and gold.

Xiaomi previously posted a teaser on Twitter for the launch on July 15 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The headphones have 40mm dynamic driver and is said to offer 20 hours of continuous music at 80 per cent volume. The standby time is 200 hours.

Xiaomi’s Mi Super Bass wireless headphones use a micro-USB charging port and take about two hours to get fully charged. It supports Bluetooth 5.0. Battery and volume display is supported on iOS devices. Xiaomi has specified not to use power bank to charge its Mi Super Bass wireless headphones.

Mi Super Bass wireless headphones have control buttons to answer or decline an incoming call as well as to play or pause music. The volume plus button can be long-pressed to skip to the next track, while one can also play the previous song by pressing and holding the volume down button.

Xiaomi also unveiled its Mi 27W superfast charger (SonicCharge Adapter) at Redmi K20, K20 Pro India launch event on July 17. The charger is priced at Rs 999 and is compatible with smartphones that support the Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. It supports output of 5V/3A, 9V/3A. 12V/2.25A, and 20V/1.35A and is said to sustain voltage surge of up to 380V. Available in white colour variant, the charger weighs 86.3 g and measures 46.8x28x55.4 mm.