Xiaomi Mi sports youth edition bluetooth headset, with 11 hours of battery, launched in China

The Xiaomi Mi Sports Youth Edition Bluetooth headset is backed by a 120mAh battery with a claimed life of 11 hours on a single charge. The Xiaomi Mi Sports Youth Edition Bluetooth headset is backed by a 120mAh battery with a claimed life of 11 hours on a single charge.

Xiaomi has launched a new variant of the Mi Sports Bluetooth headset in China. It is listed on the company’s own Youpin online e-store for CNY 99 (approximately Rs 990). The device is available in black and white colour options and comes with IPX4 water resistance rating. The company claims a battery life of 11 hours on a single charge with continuous Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity. It is unclear if the company will bring the Mi Sports Youth Edition Bluetooth headset to India or not. Xiaomi, as of now, does not sell any Bluetooth earphones in the Indian market.

The Xiaomi Mi Sports Youth Edition Bluetooth headset comes in two colour options – black and white with gold accents. It is extremely lightweight coming in at just 13.6 grams and is backed by a 120mAh battery with a claimed life of 11 hours on a single charge. The new headset comes with a 360-degree adjustable angle design to help fit perfectly in the users’ ears. The headset also comes with an in-line remote which provides users with volume controls, a play/pause button, and a microphone. They come with five size options to get the perfect fit.

Also Read: Xiaomi releases MIUI 10 Global Beta for Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A and others

This seems to be a successor to the Mi Sports Mini Bluetooth headphones, that the company launched last year, in China for CNY 159 (approximately Rs 1,600). The device had similar features to the Mi Sports Bluetooth Youth Edition headphone such as the 360-degree design and an IPX4 water resistance rating.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd