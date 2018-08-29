Xiaomi has sold half a million Mi TVs in six months: Manu Kumar Jain

Xiaomi’s Mi LED Smart TV 4 and TV 4A were launched in February 2018, and went on sale through the Mi 4th Anniversary sale and Flipkart’s Big Freedom sale. Xiaomi’s Mi LED Smart TV 4 and TV 4A were launched in February 2018, and went on sale through the Mi 4th Anniversary sale and Flipkart’s Big Freedom sale.

Xiaomi has supposedly sold half a million Mi TVs in India over the last six months. This was announced by Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter, with a poster of the TVs in question. As a footnote, the poster reveals that the Mi LED Smart TV 4 and TV 4A, that has been launched earlier this year.

Xiaomi’s Mi LED Smart TV 4 and TV 4A were launched in February, and went on sale through the Mi 4th Anniversary sale and Flipkart’s Big Freedom sale. Tweeted in the early hours of August 28, the post can be seen generating an animated response from Xiaomi’s India fans. These TVs can currently be purchased via the Mi Home app, Mi.com, and Flipkart.

Proud to announce that we have sold HALF A MILLION #MiTV in 6 months! ✌️#MiTV: smartest TV in India! Probably the fastest growing TV brand in India. Shout-out to @RaghuReddy505, @Hewars13, @laurelsudeep & entire TV team for this amazing milestone! 👏#Xiaomi #SwitchToSmart pic.twitter.com/jh2inWGM6R — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 28, 2018

Mi LED Smart TV 4A, available in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes, come with an HD screen with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Operating on the Android-based Patchwell AI-enabled OS, Mi TV 4A packs 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage, and runs the quad-core Amlogic processor. On the connectivity front, the Mi TV 4A offers three HDMI ports, two USB ports, Ethernet and S/PDIF connectors. It also features a built-in Wi-Fi to let users browse the internet. The TVs are priced at Rs 13,999 (32-inch) and Rs 22,999 (43-inch) respectively.

Meanwhile, Mi LED Smart TV 4 has a 55-inch LED display, that supports 4K UHD quality images, and comes with Dolby+ DTS Cinema Audio quality support. Based on the same OS and Amlogic processor, it comes with 2GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It sports three HDMI ports, two USB ports (USB 3.0 + USB 2.0), Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0LE. This is priced at Rs 39,999.

