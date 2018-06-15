Xiaomi Mi Rearview Mirror Driving Recorder with Voice Control launched

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Smart Rearview Mirror in China. Xiaomi has launched the Mi Smart Rearview Mirror in China.

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Smart Rearview Mirror in China. It was introduced alongside the 70 Steps HD Reversing Video Camera, that will be able to pair with it. They are priced at 399 yuan (or approx Rs 4,226) and 99 yuan (or approx Rs 1,046.) respective. Xiaomi Mi Smart Rearview Mirror and 70 Steps HD Reversing Video Camera will be available from June 16 on Xiaomi’s China website, as well as Youpin, the company’s crowdfunding platform.

Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Rearview Mirror combines the function of a rear-view mirror, a dash cam, and a backup mirror. Its key specifications include a 5-inch IPS display, voice controls, parking, monitoring, and video recording capabilities from both sides. Voice controls allow drivers to capture images, video recording, and switch on/off the display. Also, parking will provide assistance during parking, while monitoring can detect if a driver is being tracked. These smart rearview mirrors are backed by a 470mAh battery.

The Mi Smart Rearview Mirror comes with a Sony IMX323 image sensor of a f/1.8 aperture that provides a 160-degree field of view, and can record videos in 720p quality. This will help in cases of collisions or emergency braking, which can be switched across the front and rear views, depending on the car’s gear. Xiaomi fans will find microSD support for the Mi Smart Rearview Mirror, that could hold between 16GB and 64GB of an inbuilt storage. Xiaomi’s other smart car accessory, the 70 Steps HD Reversing Video Camera, also offers a GPS-module, a 138-degree field of view, and IPX7 waterproof certification.

