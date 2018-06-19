Xiaomi Mi Router 4Q with three omni-directional antennas launched in China

Xiaomi Mi Router 4Q is currently available in China at a price of 89 Yuan (or approx Rs 938). Xiaomi Mi Router 4Q is currently available in China at a price of 89 Yuan (or approx Rs 938).

Xiaomi has a new router in China, dubbed the Mi Router 4Q. It is priced at 89 Yuan (or approx Rs 938) and can be purchased through Xiaomi’s official site. Alternatively, the Mi Router 4Q can be purchased from the company’s startup portal Youpin, where it has been priced at 99 Yuan (or approx Rs 1,043).

Xiaomi’s Mi Router 4Q comes with three omni-directional antennas that combine to provide bandwidths of up to 450Mbps. The router is powered by Qualcomm’s QCA8561 processor with 64MB of DDR2 RAM, and 16MB of NorFlash storage. It is capable of supporting single-band (2.4GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3X3 MIMO technology.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Y2 review: Focus is on selfies, and here’s what it delivers

The Mi Router 4Q offers WPA-PSK and WPA-PSK2, and can support apps across Android, iOS, and Web. The MiNET button on this router can connect to Xiaomi’s smart home devices through which it offers quick access to Wi-Fi services. The Mi Router 4Q comes with a regular 5V/ 1A (5W) adapter, as well as an ambient temperature tolerance range between 0 and 40 degrees celsius, and a storage temperature tolerance range between -40 and 70 degrees celsius.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi Rearview Mirror Driving Recorder with Voice Control launched

Last month, the company had launched the Roidmi car air purifier in China. It features an OLED panel, a laser particle sensor, and a CADR particulate matter filtering capacity of 80m3/h. The purifier is priced at 699 Yuan (or approx Rs 7376) and is already available to purchase in China.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd