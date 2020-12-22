Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P launched in India for Rs 24,999

The Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P features 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping functionalities (Photo: Mi.com)

Xiaomi has just launched its Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P in India and made it available via an open sale. The brand has also bundled a number of offers and deals for customers who purchase the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P. If you are planning to purchase an automatic smart vacuum cleaner to get your home spick and span ahead of the holiday season, now seems like a great time to get one. Here is all you need to know about the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P.

The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is a smart all-in-one cleaning solution for homes. The cleaner features 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping functionalities. This is coupled with control via a smart app. It is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A7 processor and sports what the brand calls a Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) along with 12 multi-directional sensors. These let it find and eliminate dirt in every direction.

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is priced in India at Rs 24,999 and will be available for purchase on Mi.com. The cleaner is also available on No-Cost EMI for a period of 3,6 or 9 months. As part of the launch offer, every customer purchasing the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P will get a Mi Smart Speaker worth Rs 3,999 for free.

Xiaomi’s growing presence in India’s IoT and lifestyle space

Xiaomi claims the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, its latest offering in the IoT space, is specially designed for Indian homes. Expanding its range of lifestyle products in the country, Xiaomi had also earlier launched other IoT products. These include beard trimmers, masks, an electric toothbrush, an air purifier and more. The new automatic Vacuum cleaner will help the brand further strengthen its foothold in the segment.

