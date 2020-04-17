Xiaomi launches Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P in India: All you need to know

Currently, it is one of the cheapest robot vacuum cleaner available in the market. Currently, it is one of the cheapest robot vacuum cleaner available in the market.

Xiaomi has launched a new robotic vacuum cleaner in India, called the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P. It is priced at Rs 29,999, but as an introductory offer, the company is currently selling it at Rs 17,999 in India. Customers can also purchase it under a no-cost EMI scheme starting at Rs 2,999 per month. However, the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is available only via the company’s Crowdfunding platform, with shipments starting from September 15.

Key features of the device are that it has a two-in-one sweeping and mopping function, it comes with a Laser Detect System (LDS) for navigation, it has 12 high-precision sensors and can be controlled via the Mi Home app.

Currently, it is one of the cheapest robot vacuum cleaner available in the market. Its competition, the Eureka Forbes RV201 Robotic Floor Clear is priced at Rs 21,999, whereas, the iRobot Roomba 606 is sold at Rs 21,900.

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is powered by a Japanese brushless motor, which according to the company has a 2,100Pa suction power. It claims that with its LDS-powered laser navigation system and an upgraded SLAM algorithm the device has a scanning range of eight metres along with a sampling rate of 2,016 times per second.

It sports a quad-core Cortex-A7 processor with a dual-core Mali 400 GPU, both of which help the device compute the performance and enable quick collection of data and information processing.

The company claims that this product is customised for Indian homes, with its manual mopping effect with dual direction repeated wiping. If users only want to get a sweep done, they can use the Sweeping Only mode.

To enable the device to mop, an electronically controlled water tank with three gears of water dispensing modes and a water clogging prevention mechanism has been added.

When out of charge, its automatic recharge and resume feature kicks in as the device returns to its charging bay and after being charged, it resumes the cleaning. It is backed by a 3,200mAh battery, which according to the company provides a usage time of 60 to 130 minutes on a single charge.

Users can connect to the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P with the help of the Mi Home app. With this, they can then get access to features like remote control, real-time mapping, scheduled cleaning and spot cleaning.

