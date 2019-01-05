Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 Pro Edition launched in China, can charge laptops

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 Pro Edition with a capacity of 20,000mAh has been launched in China. The company claims that this new power bank sports two-way 45W fast charging with the USB Type-C port. The two normal USB Type-A ports on the charger provide 5V of current at 3A.

The company claims that with the new Mi Power Bank 3 Pro Edition users can also charge various notebooks including laptops like the Apple MacBook Pro. Mi Power Bank 3 Pro Edition is priced at 199 Yuan (approximately Rs 2,000) and will be made available for users to purchase starting January 11.

The power bank comes with a 20,000mAh lithium polymer battery. The company claims it can be fully charged with a 10W charger within 11 hours and with a 45W charger can be charged within four and a half hours. Xiaomi on its Chinese website for the product states that it can charge various laptops including the Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Google Pixelbook and more.

This power bank from Xiaomi will be going up against the recently launched Oppo SuperVOOC Power Bank with support for 50W charging. However, the Oppo SuperVOOC Power Bank is almost double the price of the new Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 Pro Edition. Oppo SuperVOOC Power Bank is priced at 399 Yuan (approximately Rs 4,000).