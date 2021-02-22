Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro launched

Xiaomi has introduced two new audio products in the Indian market: Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) and the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro. Both products are going on sale from today.

The bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs 2,499, while the earphones will cost Rs 1,799. Xiaomi says that the speaker will be exclusive to its e-commerce portal Mi.com and its Mi Home stores till March 1. After that it will also be sold on Amazon India. Both products will be available in Black and Blue colour variants. The earphones will be sold on Mi.com, Mi Homes and Amazon India starting today. The Mi Neckband pro will also be made available to other retail partners starting March 1, 2021.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W): Specifications, features

The speaker packs twin 8W x 2 full range drivers to ensure high-quality audio output in all directions, according to Xiaomi. The Mi speaker has a mesh design, includes anti-slip paddings to provide a strong grip and reduce risk of any slips or falls.

Users can also switch between a normal or a deep bass modes depending on their mood. It can also be paired together in the same room with another Mi speaker in the TWS mode for a stereo sound experience.

The speaker has a 2600mAh battery life that can last up to 13 hours, according to the company. It also comes with an IPX7 waterproof rating and can be immersed underwater for 30 minutes at maximum depth of 1 metres. The device also has a built-in microphone for taking calls and it works with voice assistants.

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro: Specifications, features

The Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro comes with dual Noise Cancellation, which is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) & Electronic Noise Cancellation (ENC). The earphones come with “anti-cerumen design and anti-blockage speaker net,” claims the company. The first to help keep the buds clean and wax free, while the anti-blockage speaker net helps to block small particles that seep inside the device via the speaker net.

Regarding the ANC, the earphone can cut out various surrounding noises and bring down the surrounding noise spectrum by 25dB, claims the company. The Environmental noise cancellation can cancel out the ambient noise during a call, says Xiaomi.

The earphones come with a 10 mm dynamic driver and 125ms low latency audio for a delay-free audio experience, especially during gaming. The earphones come with 20 hours of battery backup and have IPX5 rating for splash and sweat resistance.