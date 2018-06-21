Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2 with 7-hour battery life launched in India for Rs 1499

Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2 is priced at Rs 1,499 and can be purchased in India through Mi.com. (Image credit: Xiaomi) Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2 is priced at Rs 1,499 and can be purchased in India through Mi.com. (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Pocket Speaker 2, the company’s latest audio product in India. It has been priced at Rs 1,499 and will be available in Black and White colour options exclusively on Mi.com starting today. Interestingly, this is the first Bluetooth speaker from Xiaomi’s Pocket series to be made available in India.

Perhaps the highlight of the Mi Pocket Speaker 2 is its battery life, which the company claims will last up to 7 hours on a single charge. The speaker has a small footprint with dimensions of 60x60x93.3mm. It is housed inside a body made from a polycarbonate and ABS blend material. The upper surface of the speaker is made from an aluminium alloy, notes Xiaomi on its website.

As for the specifications, the Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2 sports a 5W driver and comes with Bluetooth 4.1 which allows it to have a coverage area of up to 10 meters. The speaker has a built-in microphone for making calls and an LED status indicator on the front. The affordable Bluetooth speaker is backed by a 1,200mAh non-removable battery. The company claims that the speaker has a working temperature range of 10-degree Celsius – 40-degree Celsius.

In other news, Xiaomi this week inaugurated its 1,000th Indian service centre in Hyderabad, Telangana. Users can find Xiaomi’s service centers in over 600 Indian cities. Over 500 of the 1,000 service centres are also authorised Mi TV service centres

