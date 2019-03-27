Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) with 8th gen Intel processor launched

Xiaomi has launched a new refresh version of its Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) laptop in China. The laptop will be made available in two colour options – Gold and Silver starting 10am CST on March 28 in China.

Key features of the new Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) include 8th generation Intel processors, full metal chassis with no logo design, 4GB RAM, up to 256GB SSD, full HD display panel and a weight of just 1.07kgs.

The Intel Core m3 with 128GB SSD variant is priced at Yuan 3,599 (approximately Rs 38,000), the Intel Core m3 with 256GB SSD variant is priced at Yuan 3,999 (approximately Rs 42,000) and the Intel Core i5 8th gen with 256GB SSD variant is priced at Yuan 4,299 (approximately Rs 46,000). The company has not revealed any details as to when the device will be launching outside China.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) sports a 12.5-inch full HD display panel with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The device is powered by either the 8th generation Intel Core m3 processor or the 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor. The device comes with 4GB of RAM paired with either a 128GB SSD or 256GB SSD.

The laptop features three Harman speakers with support for DTS surround sound support. It also comes with fast charging support, which the company claims can charge the laptop from 0 per cent to 50 per cent within 50 minutes.

Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) runs Windows 10 Home Edition. It features a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a multi-touch trackpad and a full-size backlit keyboard.