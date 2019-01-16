Xiaomi Mi Micro USB Braided Cable with fast charging launched in India

Xiaomi has launched a new micro-USB cable in India with support for fast charging. It is priced at Rs 249 and is currently available via the company’s official website. The company hasn’t made the Type-C variant of its braided fast charging cable available in the country.

It does sell a 100 centimetre USB Type-C variant of this cable in China. The company claims that its new Mi Micro USB Braided Cable supports up to 2A fast charging along with the capability of fast data transfer. The cable is available in two colour options – Red and Black.

The cable consists of five layers of protection starting from a DuPont Kevlar fiber layer, an aluminium foil layer, copper plated zinc layer, PTE protection layer and an advanced aramid fiber braided layer.

The joints also come with additional protection to prevent the cable from breaking with normal wear and tear. The company claims with all of these layers and protected joints combined the cable is extremely strong and is also tangle free.

Xiaomi also claims that the cable allows users to have fast data transfer speeds. They state that the cable allows data transfer speeds of up to 48Mbps.

Xiaomi recently launched two new smart TVs and a soundbar in India. The two new smart TVs include the Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43 and Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55 priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 39,999. The new Mi Soundbar is priced at Rs 4,999. All of these products are currently available on the company’s official website for consumers to purchase.