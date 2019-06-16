Xiaomi Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb now available on open sale: Price, specifications, features

Xiaomi has put its Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb to open sale on its India website. It means, the interested buyers can get their hands on the device anytime without having to wait for the stock.

Advertising

Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain informed the open availability of the WI-Fi enabled Mi LED Smart Bulb on Twitter. The device is available to buy not only on the Xiaomi India website but also on Amazon India and Flipkart e-commerce portals.

The Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb was launched via the company’s crowdfunding platform in limited quantity in India. Its price has been set at Rs 1,299, up Rs 300 from its crowdfunding price tag.

The smart bulb is the latest smart home and lifestyle product from Xiaomi and it can be controlled using the company’s Home app. Using the app, users can turn off, turn on, set schedule, change brightness and change the colour of the bulb.

Advertising

Also read | Redmi teases K20 Pro as ‘the world’s fastest phone’, India launch soon?

The Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb comes with a claimed 11 years of lifespan. It supports up to 16 million colours and up to 800 lumens brightness. The 10W LED bulb from Xiaomi can be used with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistance.

To recall, the smart bulb from Xiaomi was launched in India in April this year after which it went on sale via the company’s crowdfunding platform in the same month.