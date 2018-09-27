Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro, Mi Band 3, Mi Air Purifier 2S and more launched: Prices, features

Xiaomi has launched seven new products in India, including three new Mi LED TVs, a new Mi Band 3, Mi Air Purifier 2S, Mi Home Security 360 camera, and Mi Luggage.

Xiaomi has launched seven new products in India, including a Mi Home Security 360 camera and Mi Luggage as well, which includes two different suitcase sizes. Xiaomi made the announcements as part of its Smarter Living Event held in Bengaluru, where it also launched three new Mi LED TVs and a new Mi Band 3 as well as a newer Mi Air Purifier 2S. We take a look at all the products Xiaomi announced today.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro, 4C Pro and 4 Pro: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi has three new Mi LED TVs: Mi LED TV 4 Pro, 4A Pro and 4C Pro. Prices of the new TVs are: 4C Pro in 32-inches at Rs 14,999, Mi LED TV 4 Pro in 55-inches at Rs 49,999, and Mi LED TV 4A Pro in 49-inches at Rs 29,999.

Xiaomi’s new Mi LED TVs run the company’s own PatchWall interface specially designed for India, which puts the focus on curating content. The company has also promised that it will soon bring Amazon Prime Video as partner to the platform. Mi LED TVs also come with Google’s Android TV option this time around, and will rely on Google Assistant for voice control.

Users will also be able to control other smart devices via the Xiaomi Mi LED TV series. It will also come with the Google Play Store and Chromecast built-in in order to the Google Voice Search. All three new Mi LED Tvs come with a remote, which has a dedicated voice control button.

This version has a 55-inch LED display with a 3840 x 2160 4K HDR panel and an ultra-thin 4.9mm profile. It comes with a dual 16W stereo speaker and DTS-HD surround sound. The Smart TV 4 Pro is powered by a 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chipset with Mali-T830 GPU and comes with 2GB RAM + 8GB storage.

It has Dual-band WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2. The Mi LED TV 4 Pro comes with 3 HDMI ports (1 ARC), 2 USB ports, 1 S/PDIF port and 1 Ethernet port.

Mi LED TV 4A PRO (49), with a 1080p Full HD resolution, as well as Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32), which sports a 32” 1366 x 768 HD panel will also be available, giving users more choice of panel size. All models feature the simple 12-button Mi Remote for a great operating experience.

Mi LED TV 4A Pro in 49-inches comes with a full HD display with 1920 x 1080p resolution and 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD surround sound. This one is also powered by the 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chipset with Mali-450 GPU processor and has 2GB RAM and 8GB storage. The Mi LED TV 4A Pro has WiFi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2 All other ports are the same as on the 55-inch variant.

Mi LED TV 4C PRO in 32-inches has a 1368 x 768 p display with 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD surround sound, 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chipset with Mali-450 GPU, though this version comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. This also has WiFi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2. It 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and one Ethernet port.

Mi LED TV 4A PRO (49) and Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32) will be available via Amazon.in and Mi.com starting October 9 at 9 PM. The 55-inch version will go on sale on October 10 at 12 noon.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3: Price in India, specifications

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 has a 0.78-inch display which has 193 ppi resolution. The Mi Band 3 receives notifications as well. Users can read up to 5 WhatsApp messages on the Mi Band 3. It also has a three day weather focus, which will be shown on the screen. Mi Band 3 comes with a 2.5D curved glass design.

It has a touch button inside the touch panel. The touch button will let users activate different functions and go back to the main menu. Users can also press it to silence calls. Orange and Blue straps will also be sold separately, though it comes with a standard black strap. Mi Band 3 can be taken for a swim as well. The band has 5 ATM rating.

Mi Band 3 will be available in India starting tomorrow, September 28 from 12 noon for a price of Rs 1,999 via Mi.com and Amazon India.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S: Price in India, specifications

Mi Air Purifier 2S sports an OLED screen which can show real-time PM2.5 levels and 0.3μm particles in the room. It continues with the similar 360-degree cylindrical filter structure, and has a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of up to 310m³/h. Users will be able to remotely control this new Mi Air Purifier using the Mi Home app, Google Assistant and Alexa as well.

The newer Mi Air Purifier 2S will be available in India starting tomorrow, September 28, 12 noon for Rs 8,999 via Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon.in.

Mi Home Security Camera 360: Price in India, features

Mi Home Security Camera 360 1080P is a home surveillance camera that offers 24×7 home protection with 360° coverage of your entire home. Equipped with night vision, intelligent motion detection, real-time two-way talk, users can monitor their home’s real-time status at the palm of their hands and stay connected with loved ones at home at any time. Featuring 1080P video capture, Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080P can record and playback any moment in time in high quality graphics with details one might not want to miss.

Setting up is incredibly easy – it supports upright or inverted installations. With Mi Home app support, users can operate the camera remotely, set preferred recording times, and view historic recordings on the app. Mi Home Security Camera 360-degree 1080P offers two types of storage options: MicroSD cards (up to 64GB) and NAS (Network Attached Storage) devices.

Mi Home Security Camera 360-degree 1080p will be available via Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon.in starting midnight, October 10 for Rs 2,699

Mi Luggage

Sporting a sleek and durable design, Mi Luggage allows for a care-free experience during travels. It is made from Makrolon™, a polycarbonate material that makes Mi Luggage extremely resilient. The wheels have excellent load bearing and noise reduction properties, allowing you to carry the suitcase effortlessly across all types of surfaces, including carpets and gravel.

Available in two sizes, Mi Luggage 20 will be available in India at Rs 2,999.

Know that all your valuables and documents are completely safe with the specially-designed TSA-approved combination lock. The suitcase has an ergonomic handle and sports 4 different height adjustments for individual comfort.

Available in two sizes, Mi Luggage 20 will be available in India at Rs 2,999, in Red, Grey, and Blue and Mi Luggage 24 at Rs 4,299 in Grey, and Blue through Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon starting midnight, October 10.

