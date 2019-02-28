Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A PRO 32, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic launched in India

Xiaomi has launched a new 32-inch LED TV and pair of Bluetooth earphones, dubbed Mi LED Smart TV 4A PRO 32 and Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic. The announcement was made at an event held in Delhi, where the company also launched the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro.

The Mi LED Smart TV 4A PRO 32 is priced at Rs 12,999 and will be made available starting March 7 on Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores. Whereas, the Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic will be made available at Rs 1,499. Pre-orders have started for the same on Mi.com.

Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 sports a 32-inch HD ready 60Hz panel with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels. It features two 10W speaker modules and runs Google’s Android 8.1 TV with the company’s own custom PatchWall UI on top. The device comes with a Chromecast built-in and Google Play access.

It is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor paired with a Mali-450 MP3 GPU. The device features a 7th generation imaging engine and comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

In terms of connectivity, the Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 has two USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI-in ports, Ethernet, AV component, 3.5mm-out jack and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n.

Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic are Bluetooth earphones with an in-line smart remove & MEMS microphone, which support Google Assistant. The earphones come with an IPX4 water resistance rating and connect to devices via Bluetooth v4.1. All of this is backed by a 120mAh battery, which the company claims can provide users with a battery life of up to nine hours on a single charge.