Xiaomi Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 with built-in microphone launched: Price in India, features

Xiaomi Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 launched in India for Rs 799

Xiaomi launched its new Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 in India. The latest Bluetooth speaker has been priced at Rs 799 and it is available for purchase via Xiaomi’s online store mi.com/in. The Xiaomi Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 as the name suggests come with a compact design with Mi branding on top. The portable Bluetooth speaker is claimed to provide 6 hours of battery backup even when the volume level is at 80 per cent.

The new Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 has an audio frequency range of 200Hz to 18KHz. The portable speaker supports Bluetooth v4.2 and has a wireless a range of 10 meters. Xiaomi has neodymium magnets on the speaker which is claimed to deliver “powerful and crystal clear” sound. Xiaomi Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 comes with a built-in microphone to enable hands-free calling. It sports a parametric mesh design and includes micro USB port for charging.

Also Read- Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A begin receiving MIUI 10 update: Key features, how to install

The new Bluetooth speaker from Xiaomi has a single physical button for controls. The power turns on or off while pressing and holding the button for two seconds. Press and holding the button for four seconds will enable Bluetooth pairing/Discovery mode. A short press will play/stop and accept phone calls, pressing and holding the button for one second will reject the phone call. While if you power off and long press the physical button for six seconds it will clear all paired devices and restore the Mi Bluetooth speaker to its factory settings.

Xiaomi claims that if the device is not connected to Bluetooth or any other “music input source,” then the speaker will automatically turn off after 10 minutes. Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 carries a 3.7V 480mAh lithium battery. However, the speaker does not bundle a USB charging cable. The new Mi Bluetooth speaker measures a dimension of 32mm x 50mm and weighs 54 grams. Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 comes in single colour variant- Silver.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd