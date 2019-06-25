Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer will be available in India from June 27

Xiaomi has launched a new beard trimmer in India under its personal grooming category, dubbed Mi Beard Trimmer. It is currently available on Mi.com for pre-ordering, priced at Rs 1,199. The device will go on sale starting June 27 at 12 pm.

It is the first product that the company has introduced under its personal grooming category in India.

The Mi Beard Trimmer comes with self-sharpening stainless steel blades, which according to the company offer a precision cut of 0.5mm. It comes with a 20 settings dial and two beard combs, all of which when combined provide users with 40 length settings to choose from.

Mi Beard Trimmer comes with an IPX7 rating and also serves the user as a power bank too. It can be used both with a cord and cordless.

According to the company, the device with a five minute charge can provide users with 10 minutes of usage. And a full charge takes up to 90 minutes, it did not state as to how much time can the trimmer be used for on a full charge.

The company has also added a dedicated travel mode that helps save battery. It comes with a quad-edge design, which offers users a good grip and it also has a slip-proof texture to increase the grip.