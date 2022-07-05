Xiaomi Band 7 Pro launched: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi recently launched the Band 7 Pro, a higher-end variant of the Xiaomi Band 7 fitness tracker. While the series’ previous entries have been typical fitness trackers comprising an elongated narrow screen with a a slim overall form factor, the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro is closer to an entry-level smartwatch than ever.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro, including price, features and specifications.

Specifications and features

The Xiaomi Band 7 Pro comes with a 1.64-inch display that’s not just larger than the Band 7’s 1.47-inch display, but also wider. However, there is no crown or button on the side of the dial. This AMOLED panel comes with 280 x 456 pixels resolution, giving it a pixel density of 326 ppi.

The Xiaomi Band 7 Pro can also be purchased with various straps. (Image Source: Xiaomi) The Xiaomi Band 7 Pro can also be purchased with various straps. (Image Source: Xiaomi)

As usual, the band comes with a variety of replaceable strap options, but there seems to be just one silver variant of the dial itself. There are also two special option straps with a leather texture, these are the Van Gogh Green and Monet Grey.

The Xiaomi Band 7 Pro comes with the usual range of health tracking features. This includes all-day heart rate and blood-oxygen tracking, including a feature that will automatically alert you if your SpO2 levels are getting too low. The device also supports advanced sleep monitoring, tracking three stages of sleep – light, deep and REM sleep.

Apart from that, there are over 100 exercise modes that include 10 running courses, aerobic training and more. The Band 7 Pro is also rated for 5ATM water resistance, which makes it safe for showers and even swimming.

There is a 235mAh battery on the Band 7 Pro that Xiaomi claims will last up to 12 days on regular usage and 6 days on heavy usage. It takes about an hour to charge completely. The Band 7 Pro also features NFC support.

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Band 7 Pro is priced starting at CNY 400 (about Rs 4724), while the coloured straps cost CNY 39 (about Rs 460) and CNY 59 for the special edition straps (about Rs 696). Xiaomi has not yet revealed if the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro will be available in international markets including India.