Xiaomi Mi Band 6 to get sleep breathing quality monitoring feature

The Mi Smart Band 6 comes packed with a 1.56-inch AMOLED display, which is said to be waterproof up to 50 metres (image source: Xiaomi)

The Mi Band 6 is receiving an update that is set to bring a sleep breathing quality monitoring feature. The new feature will roll out to the Mi Fit app. The new feature was first spotted by TizenHelp. The feature will allow users of the Mi Smart Band 6 to monitor and rate the quality of breathing while they sleep during non-REM and REM sleep stages.

The Mi Band 6 was launched on March 29 in China and started going on sale this week. Xiaomi had revealed details about the new sleep breathing feature in China during the launch of the smart band. The Mi Band 6 comes with various features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep tracking. The band is expected to make its way to India soon, given Xiaomi typically introduces this product in the country.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6: Features and specifications

The Mi Band 6 has a 1.56-inch AMOLED display with 326 ppi pixel density, and the tracker is waterproof up to 50 metres. The smart band is powered by a 125mAh battery, which is said to offer a standby time of up to 14 days on a single charge. Xiaomi claims the device can be charged fully in two hours. The device supports Bluetooth 5.0.

The fitness tracker 30 sports modes and is capable of detecting six different activities that include walking, indoor treadmill, cycling, swimming among others. The smart band features 24/7 blood pressure, blood oxygen (SpO2), and heart-rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. The Bloody Oxygen monitoring was not a part of the earlier Mi Band 5, but given COVID-19 and the growing need for such a feature, it is not surprising to see Xiaomi pack this into its latest band as well.

The Mi Band 6 is available in China at a price of Yuan 229 which is roughly Rs 2,500 when converted. This is for the non-NFC model, while the NFC one is priced at Yuan 279 or nearly Rs 3,000. India typically gets only the non-NFC version. It is available in China in the following colour options: white, brown, black, blue, orange, yellow, green, and silver.