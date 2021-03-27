Xiaomi Mi Band 6 launch date announced: Check expected features, and more

Xiaomi has announced the launch date of its upcoming Mi Band 6. The successor to the Mi band 5 will launch on March 29. The company is hosting a “Mega launch” event, where it is also planning to unveil a few smartphones. These include Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra and Mi MIX. On the same data, the brand will also take the wraps off its Mi Note Pro laptops that are expected to come with Intel’s 11th generation processor.

The Xiaomi 2021 New Product launch will take place at 19:30 (GMT+8) on March 29. Ahead of the launch, some of the features of the Mi Band 6 have already been leaked online. Xiaomi’s Head of Product Marketing and Global Spokesperson Abi Go has also posted a video on Twitter teasing the launch of the Mi Band 6. The video suggests that the smart band will be available in multiple colour options. Read on to know everything about the Mi Band 6.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6: Expected specifications, features

The leaks so far have suggested that the ucpoming Xiaomi Mi Band 6 will come with blood oxygen level detection feature (SpO2 monitoring). This is a feature which is not available on the Mi Band 5 and the new version might finally have it. The leaks have also suggested that the fitness tracker will sport a bigger display than its predecessor.

Are you ready for the brand new #MiSmartBand6? It’s time to start making your new exercise plans! Don’t miss the Xiaomi 2021 New Product Launch at 19:30 (GMT+8) on March 29. Stay #OneStepAhead and discover all during the #XiaomiMegaLaunch pic.twitter.com/xB7mceUT3a — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 26, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It is said to offer up to 30 sports modes, and it could be available in both standard and NFC variants. The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 could also come with improved GPS functionality. It will likely offer 24-hour heart rate tracking and sleep tracking features. Mi Band 6 users will also be able to check the sleep reports on the band.

One will also be able to check notifications from over most of the apps, including Gmail, Discord, Messenger, Instagram, and more, as per reports. It is being said that the international version of the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 will come with Alexa functionality. The Chinese version will support Xiaomi’s Xiao AI assistant.

The Mi Band 6 will likely launch in India too as the company has launched all the versions of the Mi band in the country. The exact India launch date of Mi Band 6 is currently unknown.