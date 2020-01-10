Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to come with a larger display, global NFC support: Report

The Mi Band 4 comes with a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED display with a resolution of 240×120 pixels. (Representational Image) The Mi Band 4 comes with a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED display with a resolution of 240×120 pixels. (Representational Image)

Xiaomi is currently working on the successor to its Mi Band 4, called the Mi Band 5. According to a new report from TizenHelp, the Mi Band 5 will come with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display. It also states that the NFC support will not be locked to a particular region.

However, the report fails to mention other attributes of the display like the brightness output or resolution. It states that the display will offer comparatively higher brightness output, better contrast and improved readability under natural light, to the Mi Band 4.

The Mi Band 4 comes with a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED display with a resolution of 240×120 pixels.

Xiaomi already offers an NFC variant of its Mi Band 4 in China, however, international markets like India only have the non-NFC variant of the fitness band. According to the report, the variant will come with NFC support for all markets with Google Pay integration, which will allow users to make payments from the Band wirelessly.

Mi Band 5 is said to be priced at Yuan 179 (approximately Rs 1,800) at the time of launch. According to an earlier report, Huami will manufacture the Mi Band 5 for Xiaomi.

As of now, we do not know much about the upcoming Band like the launch date, exact specifications and more, as Xiaomi is yet to reveal anything regarding it. We recommend that you take this report with a pinch of salt until the company makes an official statement about the product or starts teasing it via its various social media channels.

