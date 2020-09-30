Mi Band 5 quick review: Tracking stress and other new features

The Mi Band 5 looks exactly like any other Mi Band available in the market. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

Stress is a constant in our lives these days and that’s exactly where the latest Mi Band 5 helps (sort of). The new health band, launched by Xiaomi at a price point of Rs 2,499, is capable of monitoring your stress levels at a time.

If you already have the Mi Band 4, I don’t see too many reasons for you to upgrade to the latest one. But the Mi Band 5 sure has some nifty features like Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI), Stress monitoring, guided breathing exercise, and menstrual period and ovulation record reminder and a few more.

The Mi Band 5 looks exactly like any other Mi Band available in the market. In addition to black, there are now coloured straps available and can be purchased separately from mi.com if required. The band feels sturdy as usual, but I wish Xiaomi would have redesigned the watch slightly.

Similar to all other Mi Bands, to use this one, you need the Mi Fit app that worked seamlessly with my iPhone XR. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

One good change, however, is the charging technique. I’m really glad to see the magnetic charging technique in the Mi Band 5 which was missing in all the previous Mi Smart Band models. I never really liked the way you had to charge the old Mi Bands, taking out the capsule and charging it separately. It’s a hassle. For the Mi Band 5, the charger in the box connects magnetically with the band and charges it.

Similar to all other Mi Bands, to use this one, you need the Mi Fit app that worked seamlessly with my iPhone XR. It’s very easy to connect as well, you surely won’t have too many issues even if you are using a Mi Band for the first time. Just install the Mi Fit app on your smartphone, login with your Mi ID, search for the device, pair and it’s done.

Mi Band 5 vs Mi Band 4: What has changed in a year?

The new Mi Band sports a bigger display, of course a coloured one, than the Mi Band 4 and it turns out to be pretty bright as well. I like the fact that Xiaomi has added new watch faces too that make the band look even funkier. You can add a new face either using the Mi Fit app or from the band itself.

The new Mi Band sports a bigger display, of course a coloured one, than the Mi Band 4 and it turns out to be pretty bright as well. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

The stress gauge is supposed to be the big new feature, but I got a mild reading when I was really stressed out. Well, you definitely can’t expect a band so affordable to get all accurate.

The heart rate monitor is still there. Two other good additions in the Mi Band 5 are ‘cycles’ – that allows you to keep track of your menstrual cycle – and ‘breathing exercise’ – which is really important at this tough Covid-19 times. There are other new additions to the sports mode – yoga, indoor cycling, and elliptical.

Want to buy the Mi Band 5? Here’s everything you must know before that

The new magnetic charging technique is a good addition. (Express photo: Sneha Saha)

The battery has always been one of the key highlights of all Mi Bands launched so far and the latest one is no exception. I started using the Mi Band 5 for a day when the charge was at 15 per cent. By the end of the day, after all the notification alerts, heart rate monitoring, and a 30min yoga session, the charge dropped to just 13 per cent.

Overall, at this price point, the Mi Band 5 looks like a good option to consider. For the full review of the Mi Band 5 stay tuned to indianexpress.com.

