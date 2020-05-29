Mi Band 5: Everything we know about Xiaomi’s next-gen fitness tracker

A tipster on Weibo states that the Mi Band 5 will be priced at Yuan 200 (approximately Rs 2,100). (Representational Photo by Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express: Mi Band 4) A tipster on Weibo states that the Mi Band 5 will be priced at Yuan 200 (approximately Rs 2,100). (Representational Photo by Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express: Mi Band 4)

Xiaomi is currently working on its Mi Band 5 smart fitness tracker. The company is yet to reveal any details about the launch of the next-generation fitness tracker. However, a lot has already said and written about the Mi Band 5. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Mi Band 5 fitness tracker.

Mi Band 5: Expected price

A tipster on Weibo states that the Mi Band 5 will be priced at Yuan 200 (approximately Rs 2,100). He also states that the device will launch around the end of June. The company is yet to reveal any launch details for the device, so we recommend that you take this leak with a pinch of salt.

Mi Band 5: Design and expected specifications

Mi Band 5 will sport a 1.2-inch AMOLED colour display according to a report by TizenHelp. The display will ave more contrast and will be brighter outdoors. It was being stated that the Mi Band 5 will be the first-ever smart band from Xiaomi to launch with an NFC chip globally, however, according to TizenHelp, that will not be the case and the NFC variant will still be limited to the China variant. If Xiaomi were to launch it with NFC, it would be a great convenience to many as it would enable contactless payments.

Mi Band 5 will sport a 1.2-inch AMOLED colour display. (Image: Weibo) Mi Band 5 will sport a 1.2-inch AMOLED colour display. (Image: Weibo)

A Weibo user posted a few photos of the alleged Mi Band 5, in which we can see it plugged into a charging dock. The charging dock looks similar to the one shipped with Mi Band 3. And the product itself looks a bit larger than the Mi Band 4.

Also Read: Realme Band vs Xiaomi Mi Band 4: What’s the difference?

Mi Band 5: Features

According to a recent leak, Mi Band 5 will come with compatibility for Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. This will be the first time a Xiaomi Mi Band will come with support for smart voice assistant outside of China.

It will also come with a SpO2 sensor to track blood oxygen levels. It will also come with a menstrual cycle tracking feature. Both these features were largely absent from Mi Band 4. It will also feature five new fitness activity trackers: yoga, elliptical, rowing machine, jumping rope, and indoor cycling.

Also Read: Mi Band 5 to sport bigger screen than Band 4: Details of Xiaomi’s next fitness band leak

TizenHelp states that the device will come with fitness metrics similar to Google Fit Heart Points to help track user’s heart health. It will come with a Personal Activity Intelligence suite, which will score you between 1 to 100 based on your heart rate, activity, and more. Personal Activity Intelligence suite will replace the step counts.

Lastly, it is being said that the Mi Band 5 will come with a camera shutter control feature, that will let you tap it to click photos on your phone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd