Xiaomi introduces new, improved Mi Band 4 with coloured AMOLED screen

Xiaomi just launched the Mi Band 4 today in China. The wearable device succeeds the company’s popular fitness tracker Mi Band 3, which was launched last year. The Mi Band 4 will go on sale in the country starting June 14.

The new Xiaomi wearable comes in two models. The fitness tracker without NFC is priced at Yuan 169 (around Rs 1700) and the one with NFC is priced at Yuan 229 (around Rs 2,300). With NFC support, the Mi Band can be used to make payments through AliPay and WeChat Pay in China.

There is also an Avengers Limited Edition of the Mi Band 4 that comes with coloured bands, a custom metal dial and a matching metal wrist buckle. It is priced at Yuan 349 which is around Rs 3,500.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 boasts of notable improvements that include a coloured display and a bigger battery. The fourth generation Xiaomi wearable sports an 0.95-inch AMOLED colour screen which is 39.9 per cent bigger than the previous Xiaomi wearable. The Mi Band 4 screen also comes with a 2.5D scratch-resistant tempered glass on the top.

The Mi Band 4 is water resistant up to 50 metres and comes with a sensor that can identify different types of sport modes, activity and swimming styles. It has a 135mAh battery and comes with common fitness trackers features like step counter and heart rate monitor.

The Xiao AI voice assistant in the Mi Band 4 can be used to control the fitness tracker on voice commands. The voice assistant is activated when users lift their wrist. The Xiao AI can be used to control Xiaomi IoT products, set schedules, play music and more.