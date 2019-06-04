Toggle Menu Sections
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 to launch on June 11 confirms company

The upcoming Mi Band 4 will be a successor to the company's own Mi Band 3, which it claims sold over a million units since its launch in the Indian market.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 according to earlier leaks is expected to sport a colour display along with an improved heart rate sensor. (Image: Weibo)

Xiaomi will be launching the next iteration of its Mi Band 4 on June 11 in China. This news was confirmed by the company’s sub-brand Mijia, which posted a launch teaser for the device on its official Weibo page.

The upcoming Mi Band 4 will be a successor to the company’s own Mi Band 3, which it claims sold over a million units since its launch in the Indian market. Mi Band 3 was launched in India back in September.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 according to earlier leaks is expected to sport a colour display along with an improved heart rate sensor. In the teaser poster from Weibo, we can see the presence of a coloured display on the device.

According to the recently leaked device images, the upcoming Mi Band 4 will sport a coloured OLED display comparatively larger than the one found on its predecessor

Also Read: Oppo, Xiaomi show off smartphones with under-display selfie camera tech

It is also being said that the device will sport a bigger battery to support the new coloured OLED display. Just like the Chinese version of the Mi Band 3, the Mi Band 4 is also expected to sport NFC.

To recall, Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 3 in India at Rs 1,999 and at CNY 199 in China. The company is expected to maintain the price bracket.

