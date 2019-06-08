Xiaomi Mi Band 4 to come with coloured display, four band options

Xiaomi will be launching its next-generation fitness band, Mi Band 4 in China next week. Now, the company’s CEO, Lei Jun has shared a teaser poster on Weibo revealing the design of the upcoming smart fitness band. In the post, he also stated that the device will come with a number of changes over its predecessor, the Mi Band 3 and will be a major upgrade.

The teaser poster shared on Weibo provides us with a complete front look of the upcoming Mi Band 4. It also confirms a few previously leaked features of the device.

In the post Jun stated, that the Mi Band 4 will be the company’s first smart fitness band to sport a coloured display with over 16,000 colours and will have a comparatively larger display compared to the Mi Band 3.

Additionally, in the teaser, we can see the band being showcased in four strap colour options. These include Black, Orange, Blue and Maroon. All of these colour options are expected to be made available at the time of launch.

According to earlier reports, the Mi Band 4 will come with a bigger battery and an enhanced heart rate sensor. It is also being said that the device will sport an NFC chip just like the highest variant of the Mi Band 3.

The company will be launching the device on June 11 in China at 2 PM CST, which converts to 11:30 AM IST. At the launch we also expect the company to launch several smart home products like a smart door lock, smart washing machine and more.