Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price leaked ahead of June 11 launch

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Mijia posted a launch teaser for the Mi Band 4 on Weibo confirming the date of announcement of the device to be June 11 in China. Thanks to the numerous leaks and reports about the Xiaomi wearables, we have an idea of what the Mi Band 3 successor will bring to the table. While we only had an expected price window for the upcoming Mi Band 4, the fitness tracker has been spotted with its price tag on AliExpress by Slashleaks.

AliExpress is taking pre-orders for the Mi Band 4 with a price tag of $49.99 (around Rs 3,500) for the non-NFC model. The model with NFC is supposed to be priced than the non-NFC model.

Earlier price speculation of the Mi Band 4 was between Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000. The non-NFC model was said to be priced between Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 whereas the Mi Band 4 with NFC was said to be priced around Rs 5,000.

The price of the Mi Band 4 might differ from country to country when launched but the listing of the device on AliExpress confirms the design of the fitness tracker as suggested by leaks in the past and teased by the company. It also confirms some leaked specifications like the coloured display on the Mi Band 4.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun posted a teaser on Weibo which not only showed the complete front design of the Mi Band 4 along with its coloured display but also revealed four band colour options as well. These include Black, Blue, Orange, and Maroon coloured bands.

Reportedly, the Mi Band 4 will have a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor that enables detecting blood pressure. It is also reported to come with Xiao AI voice assistant and Bluetooth 5.0.

A leak suggests that Mi Band 4 will have a bigger battery than the Mi Band 3. It is said to sport 110mAh battery instead of a 135mAh battery. Also, there will be no need to pull apart the band module to plug into a charger.