Mi Band 4 coming to India on Sep 17: Here’s everything you need to know about the affordable fitness tracker

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 has already been unveiled in China and it is scheduled to launch in India on September 17 along with some other Xiaomi products possibly including the Redmi TV. The invite poster for the event features the Mi Band 4 in the “Smarter Living 2020” tag, confirming its arrival in India.

Advertising

Amazon India website has also started to tease the upcoming fitness tracker from Xiaomi. Apart from confirming the launch date for Mi Band 4, the e-commerce portal also hints that it will be available in four colour options.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 expected price

In China, Xiaomi launched the fitness tracker in two models. The NFC model is priced at Yuan 229, which is around Rs 2,300 on conversion and the model without NFC is priced at Yuan 169, which is around Rs 1,700. There is also an Avengers Limited Edition with custom dial and a matching wrist buckle, priced at Yuan 349, which is around Rs 3,500.

Xiaomi could launch the Mi Band 4 in India at China equivalent prices, however, given that Mi Band 3 has not received a permanent price cut, we can expect the non-NFC model to be priced above Rs 1,999 and the NFC model could be priced around Rs 2,500.

Advertising

Also read | Xiaomi Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 3: Is it time to upgrade?

Currently, Mi Band 3 is available at Rs 1,999 but it was available for Rs 1,799 during a sale event, so there’s a chance, Xiaomi lowers the price over the third-gen fitness tracker before the Mi Band 4 India launch on September 17.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 specifications

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 boasts of notable improvements over its current fitness tracker that is available in India– Xiaomi Mi Band 3. The fourth-gen Xiaomi wearable sports a coloured display, a bigger battery, and a voice assistant as well.

It features an 0.95-inch AMOLED colour screen with 240×120 pixels and a 2.5D scratch-resistant tempered glass on the top. The Mi Band 4 is water-resistant up to 50 metres and it comes with a sensor that can identify different types of sport modes, activity and swimming styles. Xiaomi says that the new fitness tracker can identify swimming strokes and offer SWOLF scores– a measure of swimming performance.

Mi fans, the year’s most anticipated #Xiaomi product is right around the corner! Roll up your sleeves for 17th September 2019! #SmarterLiving 2020 is coming. pic.twitter.com/XmMhdApkGb — Mi India for #MiFans (@XiaomiIndia) September 9, 2019

The fourth-gen fitness tracker from Xiaomi sports a 135mAh battery that promises a longer battery backup than the third-gen Xiaomi wearable. The Mi Band 4 comes with common fitness trackers features like its predecessor that include step counter and heart rate monitor.

One addition that is exclusive to the new Mi Band is the addition of Xiao AI voice assistant. The Mi Band 4 can be controlled via voice commands and the Xiao assistant is activated when users lift their wrist. The Xiao AI can be used to control Xiaomi IoT products, set schedules, and play music among other things.