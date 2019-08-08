Xiaomi Mi Band 4 set for India launch? Mi Band 3 gets discount at Rs 1,799

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is available on a discount for the first time since its launch in May last year. Its price has been reduced to Rs 1,799 from the original launch price of Rs 1,999. The discounted price can be availed on Amazon’s Freedom sale from August 8 to August 11, on Flipkart’s National Shopping Days sale from August 8 to August 10, and on Mi.com’s Independence Day sale from August 7 to August 11, 2019.

Advertising

The price cut on Mi Band 3 comes amidst rumours of Mi Band 4 launch in India. Xiaomi has already launched the fourth-gen fitness tracker in China in June but it has yet to introduce it in the Indian market. With Mi Band 3 going on a discount, looks like the launch of Mi Band 4 in India is not very distant.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 (review) is one of the most popular fitness trackers in India. It comes with 0.78-inch OLED display with 120 x 80 pixels resolution. It comes with 3-axis accelerometer, PPG heart rate sensor, 110mAh battery that lasts 15-20 days, 5ATM for water resistance up to 50 metres.

MI Band 3 supports Bluetooth 4.2 BLE for connectivity and it lets you track activity in real-time, steps, and sleep quality. There is also a feature to locate your phone and receive call alert, SMS alert, and app notifications from your phone.

Advertising

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 boasts of notable improvements over Mi Band 3 that include a coloured display, voice assistant, and a bigger battery. It sports an 0.95-inch AMOLED colour screen with a 2.5D scratch-resistant tempered glass on the top. The wearable is water-resistant up to 50 metres and comes with a sensor that can identify different types of sport modes, activity and swimming styles.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 has a 135mAh battery and comes with common fitness trackers features like step counter and heart rate monitor as well. The fitness tracker also comes with Xiao AI voice assistant, which can be used to control the Mi Band 4 via voice commands.

Also read | Xiaomi Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 3: Is it time to upgrade?

The voice assistant is activated when users lift their wrist. The Xiao AI can also be used to control Xiaomi IoT products, set schedules, play music and more. The Mi Band 4 is available for Yuan 169 (around Rs 1700) for non-NFC model and the NFC model is priced at Yuan 229 (around Rs 2,300).