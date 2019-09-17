Xiaomi Mi Band 4 arrives in India: Price, specs difference compared to Mi Band 3

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 has finally made it to India and it succeeds the company’s Mi Band 3, which has been a best-seller in the fitness band category in the country. The Mi Band 4 will go on sale in the country starting September 19 via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores. The new Xiaomi wearable is priced at Rs 2,299 and it costs just Rs 300 over its predecessor.

The Mi Band 4 was launched in China in June this year, but the India variant of the fitness tracker does not have the Xiao voice assistant, which sets it apart from the China variant. The NFC-model of the Mi Band 4 also did not arrive in India. Other features of the India and China variant area similar. Here is a comparison of the Mi Band 4 with the Mi Band 3:

Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 3

The Mi Band 4 sports a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED display with 120×240 pixels resolution and 2.5D glass protection on top in comparison to 0.78-inch colourless OLED panel of Mi Band 3 with 80×128 pixels resolution. The battery on the new Xiaomi fitness tracker is also bigger. While the Mi Band 3 sports a 110mAh battery, the new wearable features a 135mAh battery.

The Mi Band 4 comes with a number of features that are absent in the Mi Band 3 including the ‘Music and volume controls’ which can play/pause as well as increase or decrease the volume levels directly from the band’s screen.

The watch faces on the Mi Band 4 are not limited and users can switch between as many watch faces as they want. Another addition to the Mi Band 4 is the ‘Swim tracking’ feature which can recognise the swimming strokes as well.

Other features of the new Xiaomi wearable are identical to the older fitness tracker like the activity tracking, sleep monitoring, wristband alarm, heart rate monitoring, incoming call display, app notifications, idle alert, step counter, distance counter, calories burned, event reminder, phone locator, and data sync with Mi Fit app.