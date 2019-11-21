Xiaomi Mi Band 3i launched in India for Rs 1,299: Specifications, features

Xiaomi today launched the Mi Band 3i– a new fitness wearable that comes with a price tag of Rs 1,299. The new fitness tracker is exclusive to the Indian market and succeeds the Mi Band HRX. The new tracker is available for pre-order now on mi.com and its highlights include AMOLED touch display, step and calorie counter, and water-resistance.

The Mi Band 3i features a 0.78 inch AMOLED touch display that has a maximum of 300 nits brightness and 128×80 pixels resolution. Xiaomi says the screen comes with an anti-fingerprint coating that ensures a clear view.

The battery on the Mi Band 3i has been upgraded to 110mAh from 70mAh on Mi Band HRX. Xiaomi claims that the battery on the new fitness tracker will last for up to 20 days of usage.

Besides tracking steps and calories, Mi Smart Band 3i also enables viewing notifications directly on the band. The Mi Band 3i lets a user reject the call directly from the band as well.

The band also comes with the “Find Device” option which enables detection of a paired smartphone directly from the band. The Mi Band 3i also comes with weather forecast alerts as well as alarms and event reminders. It also comes with sleep quality monitor as well as idle alert.

Mi Smart Band 3i is water-resistant up to 5ATM (50 metres in depth for 10 minutes) that makes it safe to use while swimming, working out in the gym, and in showers. The Mi Band 3i also allows tracking activities including running, walking, cycling, and treadmill. However, the new fitness tracker lacks the heart rate monitor like its predecessor Mi Band HRX.