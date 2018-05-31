Xiaomi Mi Band 3 with 0.78-inch OLED display, water resistance launched

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is the successor to the Mi Band 2, which is one of the most popular fitness trackers globally. Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is the successor to the Mi Band 2, which is one of the most popular fitness trackers globally.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 has been launched at the company’s annual product unveiling event in Shenzhen, China. The Mi Band 3 comes with several improvements over its predecessor including a bigger screen, which also allows users to view and receive calls. Xiaomi’s next-generation smartband is waterproof and can submerged in up to 50m water. The Mi Band 3 will sell at Yuan 169, which is around Rs 1,780 on conversion. Xiaomi’s new fitness band will likely be announced for Indian market as well since the Mi Band 2 also made debut here.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 sports a 0.78-inch OLED capacitative display. It allows users to receive app and call notifications. It ships with features such as motion tracking and health management. The Mi Band 3 is claimed to offer up to 20 days of battery life. Xiaomi Mi Band 3 launch was previously confirmed by Xiaomi’s Senior Vice President Wang Xiang in a Tweet. The company also posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo that Mi Band 3 will make debut at its annual product launch event.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 8, MIUI 10, Mi Band 3 launch LIVE UPDATES: Mi 8 Explorer Edition has in-display fingerprint scanner

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is the successor to the Mi Band 2, which is one of the most popular fitness trackers globally. According to Canalys, Xiaomi sold 3.7 million units of Mi Band in Q1, 2018, making it the second-largest wearable vendor in the world. In India, the Mi Band 2 is available at Rs 1,999. The Mi Band HRX edition sells for Rs 1,299.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 8 with iPhone X-like ‘notch’ display, Snapdragon 845 SoC launched: Specifications, features

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 was launched alongside Mi 8, which is the company’s eighth-anniversary edition smartphone, Mi 8 SE, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, MIUI 10, Mi TV 4 75-inch and Mi VR Standalone. Mi 8 comes with a notch on top of display, a 3D face unlock feature similar to that of Apple iPhone X’s, Snapdragon 845 processor, and more.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd