Xiaomi to launch Mi Band 3, Mi LED Smart TVs, Air Purifier: Livestream timings, what to expect and more

Xiaomi is hosting an event in Bangalore today where the company will launch smart home appliances, as well as health-based devices. The products that are slated to be launched include Mi Band 3, as well as new smart TVs, an air purifier and a CCTV camera among other products.

Xiaomi’s smart home product launch will take place in Bengaluru from 12 pm. For those who seek to visit the event, the Chinese company has offered the venue’s address, which also is its India base. Others who are not able to be present at the venue can catch a livestream of the event, that will be hosted on Mi.com. Xiaomi will also post notifications of the same through its Facebook and Twitter pages.

Mi Band 3

One of the products that is expected to launch in India today is Xiaomi’s newest fitness tracker, Mi Band 3. This was confirmed by Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain, who had recently tweeted that Mi Band 3 would be launched in India soon. This fitness band had been launched in China in June this year.

Featuring a 0.78-inch OLED touchscreen display, Mi Band 3 comes with an inbuilt heart rate monitor, weather forecaster, step counter and find my phone mode, among others. Its touch interface will cater to call notifications as well as incoming messages.

Mi Band 3 is backed by a 110mAh battery, that the company claims will offer a standby time of 20 days.

Xiaomi Mi Smart LED TVs, Mi Security Camera, new Mi Air Purifier

Xiaomi has hinted that it will launch more than just Mi Band 3. One of these anticipated products is a 360-degree security camera, that could be Xiaomi MiJia. This product has also been seen in China, and will be the first of its kind from the company to get an India launch. This CCTV camera will have smart home capabilities, and could offer Live viewing through a user’s phone, as shown by a teaser.

New Mi LED Smart TVs are slated to be launched today as well. While Xiaomi has already introduced three models in its smart TV lineup, the newer models could offer more integration with other smart home appliances, as well as possible limited period offers for streaming services. Xiaomi has also hinted that the new Mi LED Tv sets will come with support for voice control.

Besides these, an air purifier is also expected to be launched, which could offer more features compared to the Mi Air Purifier 2 that is currently sold in the market.

