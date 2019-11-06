Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 with HEPA Class 13 filter launched in India

Xiaomi has launched a new air purifier, dubbed the Mi Air Purifier 3 in India. It is priced at Rs 9,999 and is currently available on the company’s own website. It will also be made available on Amazon and Flipkart starting November 7. The device will be made available in a single white colour option.

Advertising

The Mi Air Purifier 3 is the successor to the Mi Air Purifier 2S launched last year at Rs 8,999. To recall, the company recently launched its Mi Air Purifier 2C in India at Rs 6,499.

The new Mi Air Purifier 3 comes with a number of improvements like a touchscreen OLED display along with a True HEPA Class 13 filter, which was missing in its predecessor.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 comes with a triple-layer filtration system, which includes a primary filter, a HEPA class 13 filter and an activated carbon filter. The company claims that the device has a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 380 cubic metres per hour.

Advertising

Also Read: Delhi air pollution: What to keep in mind when picking an air purifier for your home

It also supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The device can be controlled via its OLED touchscreen or the Mi Home app.

Comparing the Air Purifier 3 to the 2S, we can see that the company has increased the CADR and the coverage area by 22 per cent. Instead of the EPA Class 12 filter the company has added a HEPA Class 13 filter for better air purification. The company has also replaced the Eddy Fan with a centrifugal fan.