Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Charger with 10W fast charging support launched in China

Xiaomi's latest Mi Wireless Charger supports the Qi (pronounced 'Chee) standard, which means it will also support many popular devices like the iPhone X and Galaxy S10.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 5, 2018 2:39:35 pm
Xiaomi Wireless Charger, Xiaomi 10W Wireless Charger, Mi Wireless Charger, cheap wireless charger, Xiaomi Wireless Charging, Xiaomi Qi charger, Xiaomi wireless charging Xiaomi’s new 10W wireless charger supports a portfolio of devices including the Mi MIX 2S, iPhone X, and Galaxy S10.

Xiaomi has launched its Mi Wireless Charger with 10W fast charging in China. It is priced at Yuan 69 (approx Rs 714) and is currently available on Xiaomi Mall, Xiaomi Youpin, Tmall, Jingdong, and Suning Tesco. According to the listing page (via GizChina), the charger will be able to charge a slew of devices including the  Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, Apple iPhone 8iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X at 7.5W and the Samsung Galaxy S9 at 10W. Keep in mind that it supports Qi (pronounced ‘Chee) wireless charging standard, which has been supported by all of the leading smartphone brands.

The Xiaomi Mi Wireless charger comes packaged inside an aluminium alloy case with a number of protective features like short circuit protection, surge protection, temperature protection, and over-voltage protection. It allows a charging distance of up to 4mm, which means users can charge their devices wirelessly even with a case snapped on the device.

The charger produces 7.5W/10W of power when connected to a QuickCharge 2.0/3.0 charging brick. It delivers 5W of power when connected to a 5V/2A or 5V/2.4A charging brick. The charger sports a USB Type-C port for connecting to a wall adapter.

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro India launch Live Updates: Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 launched

In related news, Xiaomi has started teasing the Mi Mix 3, the successor to the Mi Mix 2. Donovan Sung, Xiaomi’s Director of Product Management tweeted out an image of the smartphone, where it is indicated that the device could be amongst the world’s first smartphones to be compatible with 5G mobile networks. In the image, it can be seen that the company is testing ‘NR5G’ (New Radio 5G) network on the device.

Must Watch

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
A Letter To Myself On My First Day Of Teaching
Watch Now
A Letter To Myself On My First Day Of Teaching
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement