Xiaomi Mi Wireless Charger with 10W fast charging support launched in China

Xiaomi has launched its Mi Wireless Charger with 10W fast charging in China. It is priced at Yuan 69 (approx Rs 714) and is currently available on Xiaomi Mall, Xiaomi Youpin, Tmall, Jingdong, and Suning Tesco. According to the listing page (via GizChina), the charger will be able to charge a slew of devices including the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X at 7.5W and the Samsung Galaxy S9 at 10W. Keep in mind that it supports Qi (pronounced ‘Chee) wireless charging standard, which has been supported by all of the leading smartphone brands.

The Xiaomi Mi Wireless charger comes packaged inside an aluminium alloy case with a number of protective features like short circuit protection, surge protection, temperature protection, and over-voltage protection. It allows a charging distance of up to 4mm, which means users can charge their devices wirelessly even with a case snapped on the device.

The charger produces 7.5W/10W of power when connected to a QuickCharge 2.0/3.0 charging brick. It delivers 5W of power when connected to a 5V/2A or 5V/2.4A charging brick. The charger sports a USB Type-C port for connecting to a wall adapter.

In related news, Xiaomi has started teasing the Mi Mix 3, the successor to the Mi Mix 2. Donovan Sung, Xiaomi’s Director of Product Management tweeted out an image of the smartphone, where it is indicated that the device could be amongst the world’s first smartphones to be compatible with 5G mobile networks. In the image, it can be seen that the company is testing ‘NR5G’ (New Radio 5G) network on the device.

